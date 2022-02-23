Daniel Radcliffe is unrecognisable as Weird Al Yankovic in first look from biopic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALFREDYANKOVIC Daniel Radcliffe plays Weird Al Yankovic in the musician's upcoming biopic.

The first look of Daniel Radcliffe as Grammy-winning musician 'Weird Al' Yankovic from The Roku Channel's upcoming biopic 'Weird: The 'Weird Al' Yankovic Story' has been unveiled. The Roku Channel shared the film's first look on its official Instagram account writing, "Daniel Radcliffe is @alfredyankovic. Your first look at #WEIRD is here." In the first look image, Radcliffe as the legendary musician is seen playing a piano accordion, wearing his signature large, retro glasses and a Hawaiian shirt.

As per Variety, 'Weird: The 'Weird Al' Yankovic Story' began production in Los Angeles earlier this month. The Roku Original film is set to dive into all aspects of Yankovic's life and career -- from his rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon', to celebrity love affairs and his lifestyle off the stage.

Speaking about the upcoming biopic, Radcliffe said in a statement on Tuesday, "Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don't take lightly. I'm honoured to finally share with the world the absolutely 100% unassailably true story of Weird Al's depraved and scandalous life."

Yankovic, who is also one of the film's writers, had earlier spoken about the film and said, "I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

Alongside Yankovic, the upcoming biopic is written by Eric Appel, who is also directing and executive producing the project. "When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn't believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it," Appel stated previously.

The description for the film says it "holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic's life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon' to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic's life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time."

The biopic is produced by Funny or Die and Tango, and is set to be exclusively available on the Roku Channel upon release. Funny or Die's Henry Munoz III and Tango's Neil Shah are additional executive producers. Yankovic also produces, along with Mike Farah, Joe Farrell and Whitney Hodack for Funny or Die. Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva produce for Tango.

