Daniel Radcliffe on why he won't play Harry Potter again

Actor Daniel Radcliffe continues to take up projects that give him chances to move away from Hogwarts. He has now opened up on why he won't be reprising his role as the young wizard, Harry Potter, anytime soon.
Asked if he would return as Harry Potter in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" films, Radcliffe told Variety: "I don't think so. I don't like to say no to things, but it's not something that I'm rushing to do. I feel like those films have moved on and they're doing just fine without us. I'm happy to keep it that way."
I spoke to your Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint, who said he recently re-watched Sorcerer's Stone (released in 2001, when Radcliffe was just 11 years old). Have you seen any of the movies lately? Yeah, I was at the gym on Thanksgiving and it was just on on a loop on some channel. I came into the gym and there was a little bit of recognition at the door, but it settled down and I was like, "OK, cool, cool." And then I get on the treadmill and look up, and it's (expletive) me in the third film (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban)! It's funny. I don't know if I can watch them, just because I don't know if I'm ready for that opioid-level hit of nostalgia. It would be too much of a mixture of sadness and happiness and embarrassment. But I will watch them again at some point. Read the full interview at usatoday.com.
"I like what my life is now. I'm not saying that I'll never go back into any franchise, but I like the flexibility that I have with my career now. And I don't want to get into a situation where I'm signed up for one series for years in advance," added the actor, who played the beloved character from 2001 to 2011.
He will be soon seen in "Escape From Pretoria", a true-life prison drama. In the film, Radcliffe plays Tim Jenkin, an anti-apartheid activist who was imprisoned in South Africa for distributing political pamphlets that were critical of the racist government.
