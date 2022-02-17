Critics Choice Awards 2022: Date, host, venue and everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CRITICS CHOICE Critics Choice Awards 2022

The 27th Critics Choice Awards ceremony will be held simultaneously in London and Los Angeles. As per Variety, the Critics Choice Association announced on Wednesday morning that its upcoming awards ceremony's telecast will unfold with broadcasts from events in both London and Los Angeles.

"The role of the Critics Choice Awards in the entertainment world has grown exponentially over the past quarter-century," Joey Berlin, CEO of the Critics Choice Association, said in a statement obtained by Variety.

"When the pandemic made us move our show date from its traditional kick off in January into the heart of the awards season, we felt the need to add a second stage in London to make sure that all our honorees would have the opportunity to participate in the live telecast. Two parties, two networks, two hosts -- it's going to be a heck of a night--on two continents," the statement concluded.

For the unversed, the organization had previously delayed the awards show from January 9 to March 13, due to the omicron surge. Last year, the Critics Choice Awards were organized as a hybrid event, with both virtual and live components.

As per the outlet, by setting a parallel event in London, the Critics Choice Association is helping potential honorees attend both the Critics Choice Awards and the BAFTA Awards that are going to be held on the same date--March 13, 2022. The 27th Critics Choice Awards ceremony will be hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, broadcasting on both The CW and TBS on March 13 at 7 pm ET.

The Los Angeles branch of the ceremony will be held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, while London stars will gather for a late-night event at the Savoy Hotel. The Critics Choice Awards show will be produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment.

