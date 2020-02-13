Chris Pratt, Tom Holland-voiced Onward gets India release date

The film will release in India on March 6.

After scoring an Oscar for "Toy Story 4", Disney-Pixar has lined up its next animated urban fantasy film "Onward" for March. The film will release in India on March 6. Pratt has voiced the character of Barley Lightfoot, the big brother to Holland's Ian Lightfoot.

Set in a suburban fantasy world, "Onward" is about two teenage elf brothers who embark on a quest to discover if there is a little magic left in the world.

"The story is inspired by my own relationship with my brother and our connection with our dad who passed away when I was about a year old," said director Dan Scanlon.

"He's always been a mystery to us. A family member sent us a tape recording of him saying just two words: ‘hello' and ‘goodbye'. Two words. But to my brother and me - it was magic," Scanlon added.

Scanlon's personal inspiration for "Onward" kicked off development for Pixar Animation Studios' 22nd feature film.

"We started with the characters first," said Scanlon, adding: "We wanted to tell the story of two brothers. We knew one would be shy and awkward, and we wanted to pair him with a brother with a completely opposite personality-someone who has every intention of teaching him about life-but maybe doesn't really know a lot himself."

On getting Holland on board, the director said: "Tom has an infectious charm and sincerity that makes you root for him in every character he plays."

"Chris brings equal parts huge heart and fantastic humour to his character," noted producer Kori Rae.

Pratt is also excited about the animated film.

"I can attest! I took about 20 people to a screening-half of them children. Everybody left saying it was their favourite movie ever. Lot of grown man tears. You have made something so very special. Cannot wait for the rest of the world to see your story. Really proud of this one," the actor tweeted recently.

Earlier this week, "Toy Story 4" took home the statuette for Best Animated Feature.