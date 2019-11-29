Chris Hemsworth gets 'embarrassed' when wife is right

Chris Hemsworth with wife Elsa Pataky

Actor Chris Hemsworth gets "really embarrassed" when his wife Elsa Pataky proves him wrong, as she says he once waited several days to tell her she was right.

During an interview with Nova 96.9as Fitzy & Wippa studio, Pataky said a time in which he went as far as to call a man out to help them with their car, because he wouldn't accept her advice, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "No, the funny story is, we went to the markets and he gets really nervous to park when everyone's watching him. And the car got bogged and I said 'let me get it,' he's like 'No! Just leave it there! Don't touch it!' I said 'I think if you just go backwards...' and he said 'No! It needs a crane.'

"I think he does it on purpose because he loves to push the car. 'Look at this, how strong I am, I move the car,' so he keeps doing it. I came back home and he went with somebody to get the car out. I said 'How was it?' he said 'Yeah, great, it was really deep in there.' "

Pataky said it took the 36-year-old actor several days before he came clean about his lie.

She added: "After a few days he's like 'I have to tell you the truth. It actually didn't need anything, it just drove back and the car totally moved. He gets really embarrassed."

Hemsworth is currently enjoying a career break post the release of Avengers: Endgame and Men In Black: International.