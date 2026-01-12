India-Germany CEOs Forum: PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz meet CEOs, discuss opportunities for cooperation PM Modi said that India is moving forward with over 8 per cent growth even in today's challenging global environment.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz met with the chief executive officers (CEOs) from both countries at the India-Germany CEOs Forum in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. They held wide ranging talks to expand the overall trajectory of bilateral engagement. Merz is on a two-day visit to India. This is his first trip to Asia as German Chancellor. At the forum, PM Modi said that the two countries are celebrating the platinum jubilee of their relations and the silver jubilee of their strategic partnership.

"This means our relationship has both the permanence of platinum and the brilliance of silver. The partnership between India and Germany is a seamless partnership, built on the foundation of shared values ​​and mutual trust. We have mutually beneficial opportunities in every sector. Our ongoing manufacturing collaboration between our MSMEs and Germany's Mittelstand, the rapidly growing cooperation in IT and services, joint ventures and research collaborations in the automotive, energy, machinery, and chemical sectors are leading to the emergence of new technologies. These strong linkages have directly benefited our trade, which has now crossed the fifty billion dollar mark...," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also said that India is moving forward with over 8 per cent growth even in today's challenging global environment.

"The India-EU Free Trade Agreement is also going to materialise soon. This will open a new chapter for our trade, investment, and partnerships. The path is clear for you here. I invite German precision and innovation to combine with India's scale and speed. You can manufacture in India, take full advantage of domestic demand, and export without any restrictions. On behalf of the government, I assure you that India will further strengthen its cooperation with Germany through stable policies, mutual trust, and a long-term vision," he added.

Emphasising that it is not a coincidence that India is the first Asian country that he is visiting as Chancellor, Friedrich Merz said that the visit comes at a time when profound global changes are challenging several countries.

"Technological transformation and geopolitical uncertainties affect the way our economies operate and compete. Against this back drop the partnership between India and Germany is a strategic asset, economically, politically and in a global context..." Merz said.

Earlier, PM Modi inaugurated the International Kite Festival-2026 at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and later enjoyed kite flying with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.