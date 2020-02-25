Chris Evans in talks for 'Little Shop of Horrors' remake

Hollywood star Chris Evans is in negotiations to join the cast of Greg Berlanti's remake of cult classic Little Shop of Horrors. If finalised, the "Knives Out" star will join Bill Porter in the cast. Actors Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johansson are still in discussions for playing the lead roles in the movie. Egerton is being eyed for the role of Seymour Krelborn, a flower shop employee who encounters and becomes an accomplice to a man-eating Venus flytrap, to be voiced by Porter.

Johansson is being considered to play Audrey, Seymour's co-worker and love interest. Evans has been approached for the role of dentist Orin Scrivello, reported Deadline. Roger Corman had directed the 1960 original that was later turned into a theatre musical by composer Alan Menken and Howard Ashman in 1982, when it premiered Off-Broadway.

The film was subsequently adapted for the big screen again by director Frank Oz in 1986. Featuring Rick Moranis, Steve Martin, and Levi Stubbs, the film went to acquire a cult status among the audiences.

Bill Murray, James Belushi, John Candy, and Christopher Guest had made cameos in the movie.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page