Britney Spears focusing on self wellbeing

Singer Britney Spears, who recently turned 38, is now prioritizing herself and her wellbeing. The singer is embracing "a positive headspace" amid the ongoing row over her conservatorship, a source told Us Weekly.

"She has spent the last year prioritising herself and her well-being, something she did not have a chance to do as much during her Las Vegas residency. She has had less time with her sons but got really close with her mom, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, again recently. Britney spends most of her time at home with her boyfriend, Sam (Asghari), or alone. Her relationship with Sam is rock-solid. He brings her so much joy and is a source of stability in her often chaotic life," said the source.

The singer has been through a challenging time with her father, Jamie Spears, who has been her conservator since 2008. The 67-year-old was appointed to the role after his daughter's highly publicised breakdown and divorce from Kevin Federline, with whom the "Toxic" singer shares two sons, Sean Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13.

In September, a court declared that Jamie would continue as Britney's conservator after the role was temporarily taken over by Jodi Montgomery due to "personal health reasons".

The "Circus" hitmaker is taking time to focus on herself. "She isn't making any new music at the moment and there are no immediate plans to reschedule her Domination residency," the source claimed.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News