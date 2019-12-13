Bridget Jones makers thinking to revisit the character

The makers said they are thinking about revisiting Renee Zellweger's character in the fourth film

Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, the team behind the "Bridget Jones" films, believe it's time to revisit the iconic character, played by actor Renee Zellweger, in a fourth film. The duo, who leads the London-based film and television production company Working Title, said the idea of exploring the protagonist through different decades of her age would be unique for mainstream cinema.

"There is something really rather gorgeous about that sequence of films. In terms of mainstream genre movies, I don't think anyone's done it before - the idea of taking Renee from her 20s, 30s, 40s and now into her 50s. I hope it gets done," Fellner told Variety in an interview.

In the last film of the popular rom-com series, "Bridget Jones's Baby", the title character transforms from a struggling singleton to a married working mother. The 2016 film was drawn from author Helen Fielding's columns for the UK newspaper The Independent.

Zellweger in May said she would love to reprise the role in a fourth film, adding she would want to see what the character is up to after she got a somewhat fairytale ending in "Bridget Jones's Baby".

"(It could be) 'Bridget Jones: The Menopause'," Zellweger, 50, joked.

Based on Fielding's book series, the first two films in the franchise are -- "Bridget Jones's Diary" (2001) and "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason" (2004).

The author's "Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy", which was published in 2013, is yet to be adapted for screen.