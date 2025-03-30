Bridgerton Season 4: Netflix image featuring Penelope, Eloise elates netizens; here's why In the new pictures shared by the makers, Nicola Coughlan's Penelope and Claudia Jessie's Eloise can be seen walking down the street holding hands, where Eloise gives a surprised reaction while Penelope chuckles.

Bridgerton season 4 is gearing up for its release soon. The makers of the popular history-romantic show treated the fans by sharing new stills from the upcoming show. On Friday, streaming giant Netflix shared a glimpse from the sets of Bridgerton on social media platform Instagram. In the new pictures shared by the makers, Nicola Coughlan's Penelope and Claudia Jessie's Eloise can be seen walking down the street holding hands, where Eloise gives a surprised reaction while Penelope chuckles.

The post read, 'Dearest gentle reader, it is with great privilege that this author presents gifts from the forthcoming season. Do enjoy!'. Fans were quick to react to the post as fans wrote, 'Yayyy finally their reunion'. Another user commented, 'The OG gossipers are back'. Social media users expressed their happiness over Penelope and Eloise's reunion because, in the current track of the Netflix show, the two best friends are not exactly on the same note.

What is season 4 of Bridgerton going to be about?

This season is about Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton the bohemian second son's love story. Benedict is reluctant to get married, even though both his older and younger brothers are contentedly married. Until Benedict is drawn to a captivating woman at Violet Bridgerton's (Ruth Gemmell) masquerade event. In reality, Sophie is a resourceful maid with her own secrets and aspirations, but Benedict only knows her as the Lady in Silver. The female lead is being played by Australian actor Yerin Ha.

How many episodes are there in Bridgerton Season 4?

As per OTT giant Netflix, the next instalment of the Bridgerton will have a total of eight episodes. Even the last the last three seasons.

Bridgerton Season 4 release date

The Bridgerton season 4 is expected to hit the digital screens in 2026. However, the exact release date is not announced yet.

