'Black Panther' sequel to begin filming in July 2021

The sequel to the superhit superhero film Black Panther will begin filming in July next year, in Atlanta. The sequel was temporarily put on hold after the sudden demise of Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular superhero, last year. Initially, the plan was to start production in March next year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Now, several sources state that Marvel is looking at readying the sequel for a shoot, which will start in Atlanta in July and last for six months.

Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta is in talks to play one of the antagonists. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are expected to return for the next chapter, with many hinting that Wright's character Shuri may take on a more prominent role.

There has been no update yet on who might take over late Boseman's central role and neither has the studio revealed its plans on how they will proceed without Boseman, although they have indicated that they will not use CGI to include the late star in the film.

Boseman shot to global superstardom playing Black Panther and his alter ego, T'Challa, in the 2018 film. He was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016. In August, the actor died at home in Los Angeles, with his wife and family members by his side.