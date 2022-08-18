Black Adam: Anti-hero tale that will decide DCEU's fate and course

Black Adam: Changing the landscape and the traditional way of how superheroes are portrayed and presented on the silver screen, Dwayne Johnson-starrer Black Adam promises to be a pathbreaker in the genre of superhero movies. Earlier this week, Johnson openly stated that he had to persuade Warner Brothers and the franchise owners to keep Black Adam out of Zachary Levi starrer Shazam which was released way back in 2018. According to the DC comics, Adam who is Shazam's arch-rival was meant to feature in the movie, but somehow Dwayne Johnson aka the Rock worked his way out and got a nod from the studio to make a stand-alone anti-hero flick. As of now, it seems that the DCEU is heavily banking on the movie and desperately want it to go down well with the fans who take these comic book stuff very seriously.

Image Source : TWITTER (@WBPICTURES)On sets of Black Adam

The tale of conceiving the idea of Black Adam dates back to 2017 when Warner Bros. had decided to make a Shazam movie. Shazam, as a movie, dealt with loads of stuff and briefly mentioned Adam as a teaser to what Warner Bros. was planning to throw at the audience. The DCEU as a studio has been an institution of controversies. Fans have often called out the famous comic book franchise and the related studio Warner Bros. for their mindless and weird decision-making. After Snyder's fallout with the studio back in 2017, Warner Bros. handed over the directorial duties of Justice League to Avengers director Joss Whedon. The 57-year-old director for some strange reason decided to reshoot the entire movie and the kind of movie he came out with is something that DCEU fans want to forget.

After multiple fan campaigns both online and offline, the studio was forced to release Snyder's version which was widely loved and acknowledged. Amidst all the controversies and after the success of Robert Pattinson starrer "The Batman", both DCEU and Warner Bros. are looking at Black Adam as their chance of redemption. Dwayne Johnson who also happens to be the co-producer for this film has invested many years just to tell this story and has often been vocal about how much he relates to Adam's character, his grief, and his flaws. Taking things a notch higher, Johnson has also teased the presence of Henry Cavill as Superman in the movie. This announcement has got the fans excited for the Shazam spin-off. Interestingly, Adam is not a typical superhero who believes in truth and justice.

The man in black Adam is extremely brutal and intends to wipe everything off his way when the situation demands. Made with a whopping budget of $185-200 million, Black Adam has the responsibility to portray both aspects of good and evil in equal capacity and do justice to a character that not many have dared to explore.

Latest Hollywood News