The Batman and Catwoman come together in the latest poster of DC superhero film

The Batman will reportedly have a runtime of 2 hours and 56 minutes

Details about The Batman's villain Paul Dano have been kept a secret. His character is The Riddler

Warner Bros has unveiled two new posters of the highly anticipated film The Batman. The production house also confirmed that they are sticking to the theatrical release date of March 4 despite COVID-19 concern.

In one of the posters, we see the face of the masked vigilante in a close up shot. Robert Pattinson beautifully captures the intensity of the caped crusador in his eyes. The upcoming Batman film is said to be a darker take on Gotham city's vigilante and closer to the comic book version of him. There is huge anticipation riding on the film.

In another poster, Batman comes together with Catwoman, played by Zoe Kravitz. The two are seen on top of city's skyscraper, looking over as dawn sets in. "The Bat and the Cat - it’s got a nice ring to it (sic)," Warner Bros captioned the post. The two characters appear in full costume in this picture.

Earlier, a special trailer of the film had shown instances of Batman and Catwoman together, who are first seen fighting then teaming up for a cause.

The action in the movie looks pretty awesome and fans are surely going to love it, going by the trailer. The Batman also features Colin Farrell as Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot aka Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Alex Ferns as Commissioner Pete Savage, with John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson. Paul Dano is playing the mysterious villain Riddler and not much has been revealed about him in the movie.

As per reports, The Batman will have a runtime of 2 hours and 56 minutes.