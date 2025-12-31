'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser: Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor, prays to Odin before final battle | Watch Chris Hemsworth is set to reprise his role as Thor in upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: Doomsday. The film will be released on December 18, 2026.

New Delhi:

The makers of the much-awaited superhero action film, Avengers: Doomsday, have dropped the second teaser on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, confirming Chris Hemsworth's return as Thor in the Marvel franchise. In the new teaser, the actor was seen in his God of Thunder look, praying to his father Odin ahead of what seems to be a final battle.

Directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, the new instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Avengers: Doomsday, will be released on December 18, 2026. Additionally, the film features Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers.

Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor in new Avengers: Doomsday teaser

The teaser opens with a scene set in a dense forest, where viewers see Chris Hemsworth's character, Thor, praying to his father, Odin. He says, "Father, all my life I have answered every call, to honour, duty, to war. But now fate has given me something I never sought: a child, a life untouched by the storm. Lend me the strength of the All Fathers so that I may fight once more, defeat one more enemy, and return home to her and not as a warrior but as warmth, to teach her not battle but stillness, the kind I never knew. Please, father. Hear my words." Watch the Avengers: Doomsday new teaser below:

How are fans reacting to Avengers: Doomsday's new teaser?

Marvel fans quickly reacted to this teaser, expressing their excitement over Chris Hemsworth's return to the franchise as Thor. One user wrote, "A more serious Thor is always a good thing to see (sic)." Another YouTube user commented, "So happy to see the mighty thor again in the big screen (sic)." It has garnered more than 6.2 million views on YouTube so far.

