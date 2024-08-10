Avatar 3: Makers unveil new title of James Cameron's directorial, film to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Official title of Avatar 3 is finally out.

Avatar 3's title has been finally unveiled by its makers. On Friday, during the D23 expo, director James Cameron and stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington revealed the first official title for the third edition of the 'Avatar' franchise. It is titled Avatar 3: Fire and Ash. While Cameron didn't preview any footage, he did showcase some concept art from the upcoming installment, including Neytiri (played by Zoe) dancing over flames and riding banshees.

"You'll see a lot more pandora that you never saw before," Cameron said. "It's an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it's also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before," Cameron said during the presentation. "We're going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love."

Check out new title:

Cameron shot Fire and Ash back-to-back with 2022's Avatar: The Way of Water, which depicts the war between humanity and the Na'vi after the rapacious Resources Development Administration (RDA) returns to the alien moon of Pandora. By the end of The Way of Water, the family of Jake Sully (Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldana) successfully fight back an RDA assault against the aquatic Metkayina clan and the whale-like Tulkuns with which they live in harmony. But their eldest son is killed in the fighting, and the RDA remains deeply entrenched on Pandora.

Fire and Ash will pick up soon after those events, as Jake and Neytiri encounter the Ash People, a clan of Na'vi who Cameron has hinted are drawn more to violence and power than other clans. The film will hit the theatres on December 19, 2025. Avatar (2009) holds the record for the highest-grossing film of all time.

Its sequel, Avatar: Way of Water, released in December 2022. Cameron has produced all of the Avatar films with his longtime creative partner Jon Landau, who died in July of cancer at 63.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: 'Kiara watch your man': Netizens troll Sidharth Malhotra after his 'flirtatious' ramp walk video goes viral