Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: James Cameron's blockbuster continues to soar high

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@_PEACHSAYS Avatar 2 Box Office Collection

Avatar 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Avatar: The Way of Water continues to soar high at ticket windows. After recording over Rs. 200 crore nett in the first week, the film began its second week on a glorious note. James Cameron's blockbuster had a massive business in India with it collecting almost Rs 260 crore. The major collections are coming from the South, which contributes about 50 per cent of all Indian collections, claims Box Office India. The film has been earning in double digits, ever since its release on December 16.

Avatar 2 Box Office Report

Avatar: The Way of Water is eyeing Rs 300 crore in the country in the coming days. The film remains unfazed by the new Bollywood film Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh and Dhamaka (Telugu).

It's been ten days since the release of James Cameron's 'Avatar 2'. The film is performing remarkably well at the box office. Avatar: The Way of Water has been receiving positive responses from critics and audience. According to trade reports, Avatar 2 seems to have had a powerful Monday in India. It raked in double digits and with this, the total collection now stands at Rs 260 crore.

Box Office India stated that the "film is getting huge benefit of the failure of Cirkus and may even start doing better business than Cirkus next weekend. Cirkus has taken a hit on Monday as expected and collections will be down more than 50% and it may well be looking at collections in the 3 crore nett range and maybe even less."

About Avatar 2

"Avatar" followed a paraplegic marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), who becomes an unlikely champion for the Na'vi, the 10-foot-tall and blue-skinned, sapient humanoids, in their fight for survival. The film, which also featured Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang and Sigourney Weaver, was a colossal success, becoming Cameron's second movie after "Titanic" to raise over USD 2 billion at the box office. It is currently the highest-grossing title of all time.

Its sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water", which released in theatres on Friday, has Worthington's Sully and Saldana's Neytiri doing everything they can to keep their family together. When unforeseen events displace them from their home, the Sullys travel across the vast reaches of Pandora, ultimately fleeing to territory held by the Metkayina clan, who live in harmony with their surrounding oceans.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" also features Lang, Weaver, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, along with newcomers Kate Winslet and Cliff Curtis.

Latest Hollywood News