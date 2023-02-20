Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Box Office Collection Day 3: Paul Rudd's film continues to impress

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania Box Office Collection

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania opened to a record-breaking number at the box office. The film starring Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, had the largest opening of the year so far and continues to impress with big numbers at the ticket window. According to studio estimates, Ant-Man 3 opened with $104 million in domestic ticket sales easily surpassing the box-office debuts of the previous two Ant-Man films. The Walt Disney Co.'s “Quantumania” added another $121.3 million overseas to give the pint-sized hero a $225 million global launch.

The first “Ant-Man” launched with $57.2 million domestically in 2015, the smallest opening for any movie in the MCU. It ultimately earned $519.3 million worldwide. Its sequel, “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” debuted three years later with $75.8 million and went to collect $622.7 million globally.

Meanwhile, the third installment of director Peyton Reed's 'Ant-Man' trilogy also brings back Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne, aka Wasp, inventor Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne, who was rescued from the Quantum Realm in 2018's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'. Kathryn Newton also joined the super-family as Cassie, who donned a purple Ant-Man suit herself.

