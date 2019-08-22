Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from Miley Cyrus

Actor Liam Hemsworth has filed for a divorce from singer Miley Cyrus, citing "irreconcilable differences". The two announced their separation on August 10, after less than a year of marriage. Just three days after their split, Hemsworth shared a message on social media wishing Cyrus "nothing but health and happiness going forward", tmz.com reported. Sources connected to the couple say that Hemsworth and Cyrus had a prenup, keeping their earnings during the marriage separate, so there won't be a fight over money.

Cyrus was spotted with celebrity blogger Kaitlynn Carter this past weekend in a Hollywood nightclub. In the club, the two ladies were reportedly spotted "basically having sex" and the duo "didn't care who saw", according to a pagesix.com report.

A while back, Liam Hemsworth broke his silence on his split from Miley Cyrus saying he wished the singer "health and happiness". The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram to speak out about the couple's separation barely seven months after they tied the knot in a private ceremony.

"Hi all, just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," Liam wrote alongside a picture of a sunset at the beach. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love," he added.

A representative of Miley, 26, confirmed the news to People magazine. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," the rep said in a statement.

