Thursday, August 22, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Hollywood News
  5. Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from Miley Cyrus

Actor Liam Hemsworth has filed for a divorce from singer Miley Cyrus, citing irreconcilable differences. The two announced their separation on August 10, after less than a year of marriage.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 22, 2019 11:23 IST
Representative News Image

Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from Miley Cyrus

Actor Liam Hemsworth has filed for a divorce from singer Miley Cyrus, citing "irreconcilable differences". The two announced their separation on August 10, after less than a year of marriage. Just three days after their split, Hemsworth shared a message on social media wishing Cyrus "nothing but health and happiness going forward", tmz.com reported. Sources connected to the couple say that Hemsworth and Cyrus had a prenup, keeping their earnings during the marriage separate, so there won't be a fight over money. 

Cyrus was spotted with celebrity blogger Kaitlynn Carter this past weekend in a Hollywood nightclub. In the club, the two ladies were reportedly spotted "basically having sex" and the duo "didn't care who saw", according to a pagesix.com report.

View this post on Instagram

Abs like a ninja turtle 🐢

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

A while back, Liam Hemsworth broke his silence on his split from Miley Cyrus saying he wished the singer "health and happiness". The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram to speak out about the couple's separation barely seven months after they tied the knot in a private ceremony.

"Hi all, just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," Liam wrote alongside a picture of a sunset at the beach. "This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love," he added.

A representative of Miley, 26, confirmed the news to People magazine. "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers," the rep said in a statement.

 

Also read: Can't be grabbed without consent: Miley Cyrus

 

(With IANS inputs)

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryArjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' reply to troll who called her 'shallow' is savage Next StoryMission Mangal Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan's film stays afloat on Wednesday  