Zoa Morani donates blood for plasma therapy after recovering from COVID-19

Zoa Morani, daughter of Bollywood producer Karim Morani, has joined the fight against coronavirus after recovering from the deadly disease. Filmmaker Karim Morani and both of his daughters, Zoa and Shaza, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in April but all of them survived. After complete recovery, Zoa donated her blood for Plasma Therapy to help those infected with the virus. Sharing a few pictures of her donating blood, she said on Twitter: "Today at Nair Hospital I donated blood for the ongoing Plasma therapy trials (COVID recovered blood can help other serious COVID positive patients recover) Dr. Shastri, Dr. Ramesh & team took all precautions & made feel very safe. Hope it works #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmatherapy."
Today at Nair Hospital i donated blood for the ongoing Plasma therapy trials ( covid recovered blood can help other serious covid positive patients recover)Dr Shastri ,Dr Ramesh& team took all precautions & made feel very safe. Hope it works #IndiaFightsCorona 🤲🏽 #plasmatherapy pic.twitter.com/ko9n5sCBPV— Zoa Morani (@zoamorani) May 9, 2020
Earlier when the entire family recovered from the infection and returned home, actress Zoa penned down a heartfelt note to express her happiness.
Zoa shared an old family picture from vacation and wrote on Instagram, "#positiverecovery... Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative !... All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!!... Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital... My Father - no symptoms (9 days in hospital), Sister - head ache and fever (6 days in hospital), Me - fever , fatigue , cough , chest congestion , shortness of breath and head ache ( 7 days in hospital)."
#positiverecovery ☀️ Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative ! 😁 All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!!🌻 Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital... My Father - no symptoms (9 days in hospital) Sister - head ache and fever (6 days in hospital) Me - fever , fatigue , cough , chest congestion , difficulty in breathing , erratic heart rate and occasional head aches ( 7 days in hospital) They were mild , and manageable but still took 29 days to stop ....To sum it up in short - a flu with a very strange over all feeling .. The Doctors and medical staff were fearless , positive and extremely helpful and caring ... @my_bmc @mybmchealthdept were on point with following up with us at every step , from making sure we are getting the right treatment to getting our entire building and road sanitised ! To making sure the other residents in our building are safe ! And yes they are ☀️ 14 days of self isolation at home along with healthy eating , rest and vitamins has been advised.. So grateful for our Government for dealing with this Pandemic hands on ! Thank you Nanavati Hospital for taking care of my Father and Sister and sending them home fully cured 🌼 Thank you Kokilaben hospital ! Indebted forever ! Thank youuuu everyone from the bottom of my heart for all the concern and warm wishes 🥰 So grateful to be on the positive recovery side of this Pandemic . Sincere and deep prayers for the entire world and their families who got hit with the serious side of the illness ... 🤲🏽 #CovidRecovered #covid #ThankYouGod
The Bollywood actress was diagnosed with the coronavirus pandemic on April 7 and was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.