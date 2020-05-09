Zoa Morani donates blood for plasma therapy after recovering from COVID-19

Image Source : TWITTER After complete recovery from coronavirus, Zoa Morani donated her blood for Plasma Therapy.

Zoa Morani, daughter of Bollywood producer Karim Morani, has joined the fight against coronavirus after recovering from the deadly disease. Filmmaker Karim Morani and both of his daughters, Zoa and Shaza, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in April but all of them survived. After complete recovery, Zoa donated her blood for Plasma Therapy to help those infected with the virus. Sharing a few pictures of her donating blood, she said on Twitter: "Today at Nair Hospital I donated blood for the ongoing Plasma therapy trials (COVID recovered blood can help other serious COVID positive patients recover) Dr. Shastri, Dr. Ramesh & team took all precautions & made feel very safe. Hope it works #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmatherapy."

Today at Nair Hospital i donated blood for the ongoing Plasma therapy trials ( covid recovered blood can help other serious covid positive patients recover)Dr Shastri ,Dr Ramesh& team took all precautions & made feel very safe. Hope it works #IndiaFightsCorona 🤲🏽 #plasmatherapy pic.twitter.com/ko9n5sCBPV — Zoa Morani (@zoamorani) May 9, 2020

Earlier when the entire family recovered from the infection and returned home, actress Zoa penned down a heartfelt note to express her happiness.

Zoa shared an old family picture from vacation and wrote on Instagram, "#positiverecovery... Anddddd my father got home last night , treatment over and now our entire household is Covid-19 negative !... All of us home now , healthy and in good spirits !!!... Whirlwind of an experience but so happy to be on the other side of it.. Each one of us had a different experience with it in terms of symptoms, so for any advice the best thing is to get in touch with a Doctor or hospital... My Father - no symptoms (9 days in hospital), Sister - head ache and fever (6 days in hospital), Me - fever , fatigue , cough , chest congestion , shortness of breath and head ache ( 7 days in hospital)."

The Bollywood actress was diagnosed with the coronavirus pandemic on April 7 and was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.

