Zanjeer completes 47 years: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates by sharing poster of the action drama

Monday, May 11, 2020
     
As Zanzeer turns 47, Amitabh Bachchan shares a powerful poster featuring himself along with late veteran actor Pran who is seen striking an intense look with his beard on. The Prakash Mehra directorial is recognized to have made the megastar and start a wave of action films.

New Delhi Updated on: May 11, 2020 6:50 IST
One of the powerful films of megastar Amitabh Bachchan released in the year 1973 was the action-drama 'Zanzeer' co-starring Pran, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. The film has completed almost four decades of its release but still holds a special place in the hearts of the fans. It is recognized to have made the megastar and start a wave of action films replacing the usual romantic dramas. Not just the interesting plot or the impressive cast, the fact that Amitabh Bachchan played a super cop attracted many movie buffs to the same. On the special occasion when the film has turned 47, the actor took to social media and shared fond memories.

Taking to Instagram, Big B shared a powerful poster featuring himself along with late veteran actor Pran who is seen striking an intense look with his beard on. Captioning the post the actor wrote, "T 3527 - 47 years of ZANJEER .. !!" Have a look at the post here:

The movie was directed by Prakash Mehra.

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active celebrities on social media and keeps on sharing posts on various occasions. Another one was from the day when his Khud Gawah and Piku reached a milestone. He shared a collage of photos from the two films and wrote, "28 years of KHUDA GAWAH .. 5 years of PIKU .. today 8th May .. and in remembrance of the two that have left us."

28 years of KHUDA GAWAH .. 5 years of PIKU .. today 8th May .. and in remembrance of the two that have left us 🌹

Apart from this, he even celebrated 12 years of Bhootnath and shared a post with a caption, "12 years of BHOOTNATH .. kids still call me Bhoothnath Uncle .. but someone just discovered something amazing .. in AGNEEPATH my film there is a shot of me entering the prison and shooting dead one of the prisoners .. on the wall of the prison cell was written in chalk the word ‘भूत नाथ’ .. Agneepath was made years before .. how did this happen .. if you have a dvd or on net go to the scene and watch .. Incidentally that was my first shot for Agneepath !" 

On the Bollywood front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, Big B will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulaabo Sitaabo.

 

