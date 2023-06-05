YouTuber Carry Minati organizes livestream to raise funds for Odisha train accident victims

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Famous youtuber and BGMI streamer, Carry Minati organizes a live stream to raised funds for victims in Odisha train accident.

Devastated by the recent train class in Odisha, Youtuber and BGMI streamer Ajay Nagar fondly known as Carry Minati carried out a charity live stream to raise funds for the victims. He urged his fans to join in and help with whatever amount they were able to. On the night of June 3, Carry organized a live stream charity BGMI streaming 'PRAY FOR ODISHA TRAIN ACCIDENT - CHARITY STREAM' on his gaming channel 'Carryislive'. The streaming attracted huge crowds from India as well as from abroad. He made it an entertaining evening for his followers by playing BGMI with his in-game friends. He shared a tweet later thanking his fans for their generous support for this national cause.

After his live stream, Carry again took to his Twitter on June 4 to express his gratitude to all those who participated and contributed to the funds raised by him. He mentions that the total funds raised went up to approximately Rs 11 lakhs and to further the impact he added Rs 1.5 lakhs himself getting the total to around Rs 13.37 lakh.

He also assured his followers that from thereon, he would provide regular updates every two days and if any offline donations came in he would forward them too. He even attached a screenshot of his letter addressing his contribution to the Chief Minister's relief fund, Odisha, as well as his bank statement of the money transfer.

Carry Minati is a famous YouTuber and a household name among gamers and other YouTubers, he has a following of 50 million across his two channels which helped garner him huge support.

