YouTube Originals announces new Justin Bieber documentary

"Justin Bieber: Next Chapter", a new documentary on the singer-songwriter, is in development at YouTube Originals. The 30-minute special, which will release on October 30, will provide an exclusive look into the artiste's life in quarantine, reported Deadline.

The documentary is a follow-up to YouTube docuseries "Justin Bieber: Seasons".

"Seasons", which chronicled the making of Bieber's latest album, 'Changes' released on December 31, 2019.

His "Next Chapter" will debut on Bieber's YouTube channel.

