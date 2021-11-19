Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma welcomes baby girl, reveals her name with adorable pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EVELYN SHARMA Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma welcomes baby girl, reveals name adorable pic

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Evelyn Sharma has been blessed with a baby girl. The actress, who welcomed her first child with her husband Dr Tushaan Bhindi recently took to her social media handle to share an adorable picture with her little daughter. Dropping a cute picture of her holding the baby in her hands, Evelyn revealed that she named the child Ava Rania Bhindi. "The most important role of my life... #mommy to @avabhindi," she captioned the post. Reportedly, Evelyn's daughter was born on November 12.

Netizens including members of the film industry have showered Evelyn with congratulatory messages. "Congratulations to you my dearest," actor Niel Nitin Mukesh commented. Actor Elnaaz Norouzi dropped a red heart emoji on the post. The new mommy in the town has also started an Instagram account for the baby.

In July, Evelyn Sharma announced that she is pregnant. Sharing the news with Bombay Times, Evelyn said "We are over the moon! This is simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. We look forward to each moment in the future." The mom-to-be informed that the child will be born in Australia. "We hope to visit our family and friends around the world with our little one when the borders open up," she adds.

For the unversed, Evelyn Sharma married her boyfriend Dr Tushaan Bhindi in an intimate wedding ceremony on May 15 after dating for two years. They had a country-styled wedding that took place in Brisbane, Australia.

Speaking of Evelyn, she is best known for featuring in Hindi movies such as 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani', 'Main Tera Hero' and 'Saaho'. On the other hand, her husband Tushaan is an Australia-based dental surgeon.