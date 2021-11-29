Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/YAMIGAUTAM Yami Gautam shares glimpses from her first birthday celebration post wedding with Aditya Dhar

Actor Yami Gautam celebrated 33rd birthday on Sunday and the same she celebrated with her director-husband Aditya Dhar. She received a plethora of wishes but the sweetest wish that caught fans' attention on social media was of her husband. On his Instagram handle, Aditya shared a picture of Yami decked up in an all-red ensemble, giving true vibes of a newly married bride. Sharing the snap, he wrote, "Happy Birthday My Love!" Yami re-shared Aditya's post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Best birthday my love!!! Feel so blessed."

Not only this but she also shared a glimpse of the cake cutting celebration with her family at their residence. Alongside, she wrote, "28.11.2021 has to be the most special day for me Feeling extremely blessed ! Gratitude to my beautiful family & especially my husband (I can say that out loud now Aditya) for making it so special We should consider ourselves lucky that we are blessed with a family that is so selfless.

Thank you my extremely hard-working team that believes in me tirelessly Thank you to my amazing crew Thank you for all the wishes from my colleagues, friends & members of fraternity & media houses etc And a very special thank you to all the fans & fan-clubs ! I am truly indebted by your love."

Several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jacqueline Fernandez among others also wished the 'Bala' actor a happy birthday on social media.

For the unversed, this is Yami's first birthday post her wedding with director Aditya Dhar. Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4 in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami who was recently seen in the horror drama 'Bhoot Police', has multiple films in the pipeline including 'A Thursday', 'Lost', and 'Dasvi'.