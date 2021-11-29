Yami Gautam shares glimpses from her first birthday celebration post wedding with Aditya Dhar

Actor Yami Gautam celebrated 33rd birthday on Sunday and the same she celebrated with her director-husband Aditya Dhar. She received a plethora of wishes but the sweetest wish that caught fans' attention on social media was of her husband. On his Instagram handle, Aditya shared a picture of Yami decked up in an all-red ensemble, giving true vibes of a newly married bride. Sharing the snap, he wrote, "Happy Birthday My Love!" Yami re-shared Aditya's post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Best birthday my love!!! Feel so blessed."
Not only this but she also shared a glimpse of the cake cutting celebration with her family at their residence. Alongside, she wrote, "28.11.2021 has to be the most special day for me Feeling extremely blessed ! Gratitude to my beautiful family & especially my husband (I can say that out loud now Aditya) for making it so special We should consider ourselves lucky that we are blessed with a family that is so selfless.
Thank you my extremely hard-working team that believes in me tirelessly Thank you to my amazing crew Thank you for all the wishes from my colleagues, friends & members of fraternity & media houses etc And a very special thank you to all the fans & fan-clubs ! I am truly indebted by your love."
Several celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Jacqueline Fernandez among others also wished the 'Bala' actor a happy birthday on social media.
For the unversed, this is Yami's first birthday post her wedding with director Aditya Dhar. Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4 in Himachal Pradesh.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Yami who was recently seen in the horror drama 'Bhoot Police', has multiple films in the pipeline including 'A Thursday', 'Lost', and 'Dasvi'.