Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia visit Delhi Commission for Women

Riding high on the critical acclaim and success of her latest movie streaming on Disney+ Hotstar ‘A Thursday’, Yami Gautam Dhar recently visited the Delhi Commission for Women. Accompanying her was her movie co-star Neha Dhupia. Both the gorgeous actresses had an engaging conversation with Swati Maliwal – Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women and other dignitaries on various initiatives undertaken by them for ensuring safety for women in the capital of India.

The trip to Delhi turned out to be a heart-warming experience for Yami and Neha to meet the entire team and to see their passion towards this noble initiative. Also, the actresses got to know in detail about the ‘181’ helpline number to register complaints about violence against women and the patrol vans which are dispatched immediately to ensure prompt action is taken.

Taking to social media, Yami shared "An engaging conversation with @swati_maliwal Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women and other dignitaries on various initiatives undertaken by them for ensuring safety for women in the capital of India. It was a heart-warming experience to meet the entire team and to see their passion towards this noble initiative. Also got to know in detail about the ‘181’ helpline number to register complaints about violence against women and the patrol vans which are dispatched immediately to ensure prompt action is taken. It was a fulfilling feeling to know they had watched 'A Thursday' and appreciated our work on highlighting the subject of women safety and need of stricter laws to safeguard them."

Meanwhile, Neha captioned her post, "What an insightful discussion with @swati_maliwal Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women and other members. It was heartening to know about the different initiatives undertaken by them for improving safety for women in Delhi. It was a wonderful experience to meet the complete team and to hear them speak passionately about their endeavours. Also discussed about the ‘181’ helpline number that empowers citizens to report incidents about violence against women and the patrol vans which reach the spot swiftly. We felt gratified that they had watched 'A Thursday' and the topic and narrative resonated with them on how we highlighted the subject of women safety and the need for stricter laws to protect them."

Speaking about their last film, 'A Thursday' is the story of playschool teacher Naina who takes as many as 16 kids hostage. She intends to cause no harm, only wants her demands to be met. The movie is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The film was directed by Behzad Khambata and produced under the banner RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films.