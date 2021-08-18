Yami Gautam changes name post her wedding to Aditya Dhar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YAMI GAUTAM Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam surprised everyone when she announced her wedding to filmmaker Aditya Dhar. The actress had tied the knot in a simple low key ceremony in the presence of immediate family members. Now, months after the ceremony, the actress changed her name on her verified social media account.

The actress' name on Instagram now reads, 'Yami Gautam Dhar'. Take a look:

Recently, Yami Gautam celebrated a month of her wedding with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Yami, who tied the knot with her "Uri: The Surgical Strike" helmer in June shared a heartwarming post.

Celebrating the completion of one month of her wedding on Sunday, the actress shared a photo from the ceremony on Instagram and wrote: "To a month filled with love and gratitude. @adityadharfilms."

In the photo, the bride and groom can be seen holding a piece of red cloth together. The wedding was an intimate affair with only relatives and close friends of the couple in attendance.

On the work front, Yami featured together with actor Vikrant Massey in the romantic comedy film "Ginny Weds Sunny", which released digitally last year.

The actress will next be seen in the horror comedy film "Bhoot Police". The Pavan Kirpalani directorial also features Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor. Apart from this, Yami will be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur in the forthcoming film "Dasvi".