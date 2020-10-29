Yahan Bhi Remake: Neha Kakkar trolled for copying Deepika, Anushka Sharma & Priyanka's wedding attire

Thursday, October 29, 2020
     
While many are talking about how beautiful Neha Kakkar looked, there are others who trolled her for her wedding outfit. Many people on the internet were seen brutally trolling the 'Kaala Chashmah' singer for copying the wedding attires of Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra.

New Delhi Updated on: October 29, 2020 13:38 IST
Singer Neha Kakkar got married to Rohanpreet Singh in a beautiful Gurudwara ceremony that took place on October 24. Ever since their wedding, the internet is filled with beautiful pictures and videos from their wedding festivities with the hashtag #NehuPreet. While many are talking about how beautiful the couple looked, there are others who trolled her for her wedding outfit. Many people on the internet were seen brutally trolling the 'Kaala Chashmah' singer for copying the wedding attires of Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra. Not just the dresses, many even found uncanny similarities in the decor of the place. 

Neha on Instagram shared various pictures thanking popular fashion designer Sabyasachi for gifting her dreamy outfits for her special day. She wrote, 'Dreams do come true, but they work better if you work hard. Thank you Mata Rani, Shukar hai Waheguru Ji."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, check out how Twitterati made fun out of her:

The news about Neha and Rohanpreet's wedding spread at the beginning of October after which the couple announced the arrival of their song Nehu Da Viah. 

