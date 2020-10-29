Yahan Bhi Remake: Neha Kakkar trolled for copying Deepika, Anushka Sharma & Priyanka's wedding attire

Singer Neha Kakkar got married to Rohanpreet Singh in a beautiful Gurudwara ceremony that took place on October 24. Ever since their wedding, the internet is filled with beautiful pictures and videos from their wedding festivities with the hashtag #NehuPreet. While many are talking about how beautiful the couple looked, there are others who trolled her for her wedding outfit. Many people on the internet were seen brutally trolling the 'Kaala Chashmah' singer for copying the wedding attires of Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra. Not just the dresses, many even found uncanny similarities in the decor of the place.
Neha on Instagram shared various pictures thanking popular fashion designer Sabyasachi for gifting her dreamy outfits for her special day. She wrote, 'Dreams do come true, but they work better if you work hard. Thank you Mata Rani, Shukar hai Waheguru Ji."
Have a look:
Meanwhile, check out how Twitterati made fun out of her:
Neha kakkar’s wedding— To a better tomorrow (@logicalindia6) October 29, 2020
Anushka, Priyanka and Deepika’s wedding
*ye Sab thoda thoda dal dete hain #NehaKakkar #NehaKakkarWedding #ripoff #sabthodathodadaldetehain #AnushkaSharma #DeepikaPadukone #PriyankaChopra
Yaar kapde to thik hai but kamse kam phoolo ka haar to badal dete 😂😂😂#NehaKakkar https://t.co/vmtnIltqVp— salman_ki_ALISHA👸 (@being_alisha10) October 28, 2020
#NehaKakkar’s career - bollywood mashup— trinizzleswafizzle (@chinnaswamyji) October 28, 2020
Her wedding clothes - bollywood mashup
Just watched some wedding pictures of Neha kakkar 😂 girl stole the whole dress of Anuksha Priyanka and Deepika 😂😂😂#NehaKakkar— भावना💫 (@bhawana_subedi) October 27, 2020
Neha Kakkar seem to be a big fan of Priyanka Chopra, if not student.— Dipti (@super_sanatani) October 26, 2020
She,32yo married Rohanpreet Singh, aged 25. And her lehenga is inspired from PC's wedding lehenga. pic.twitter.com/H5n1VXszSP
#NehaKakkar was just waiting for #PriyankaChopra and #AnushkaSharma 's wedding hence she wan copy their wedding outfits...😂👰#NehuDaVyah— VijayVardhan Varoon 🦋 🌈 (@mickey_1_ehsaas) October 28, 2020
it looks nearly the same to me#nooffenceintended #nehakakkar #nehakakkarwedding #nehakakkarwedsrohanpreet #bestwishes #happymarriedlife #anushkasharma #virushka #virushkawedding #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/iksPEFDWLk— sass_all (@sassall1) October 25, 2020
Woh gaane remake karti hai toh shaadi kya cheez hai bey 😂😂😂#NehaKakkar— Zaalim aadmi (@phekukuku) October 29, 2020
Deepika Ranveer— R A M (@deepiholic_ram) October 29, 2020
Priyanka Nick
Aur
Anushka Virat
Mashup Bana Daala #NehaKakkar Ne...
Sabki Shaadi Ka Bhi Remake Kar Diya 😂
The news about Neha and Rohanpreet's wedding spread at the beginning of October after which the couple announced the arrival of their song Nehu Da Viah.
