Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR Yahan Bhi Remake: Neha Kakkar trolled for copying Deepika, Anushka Sharma & Priyanka's wedding attire

Singer Neha Kakkar got married to Rohanpreet Singh in a beautiful Gurudwara ceremony that took place on October 24. Ever since their wedding, the internet is filled with beautiful pictures and videos from their wedding festivities with the hashtag #NehuPreet. While many are talking about how beautiful the couple looked, there are others who trolled her for her wedding outfit. Many people on the internet were seen brutally trolling the 'Kaala Chashmah' singer for copying the wedding attires of Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, and Priyanka Chopra. Not just the dresses, many even found uncanny similarities in the decor of the place.

Neha on Instagram shared various pictures thanking popular fashion designer Sabyasachi for gifting her dreamy outfits for her special day. She wrote, 'Dreams do come true, but they work better if you work hard. Thank you Mata Rani, Shukar hai Waheguru Ji."

Have a look:

Meanwhile, check out how Twitterati made fun out of her:

Yaar kapde to thik hai but kamse kam phoolo ka haar to badal dete 😂😂😂#NehaKakkar https://t.co/vmtnIltqVp — salman_ki_ALISHA👸 (@being_alisha10) October 28, 2020

#NehaKakkar’s career - bollywood mashup

Her wedding clothes - bollywood mashup — trinizzleswafizzle (@chinnaswamyji) October 28, 2020

Just watched some wedding pictures of Neha kakkar 😂 girl stole the whole dress of Anuksha Priyanka and Deepika 😂😂😂#NehaKakkar — भावना💫 (@bhawana_subedi) October 27, 2020

Neha Kakkar seem to be a big fan of Priyanka Chopra, if not student.



She,32yo married Rohanpreet Singh, aged 25. And her lehenga is inspired from PC's wedding lehenga. pic.twitter.com/H5n1VXszSP — Dipti (@super_sanatani) October 26, 2020

#NehaKakkar was just waiting for #PriyankaChopra and #AnushkaSharma 's wedding hence she wan copy their wedding outfits...😂👰#NehuDaVyah — VijayVardhan Varoon 🦋 🌈 (@mickey_1_ehsaas) October 28, 2020

Woh gaane remake karti hai toh shaadi kya cheez hai bey 😂😂😂#NehaKakkar — Zaalim aadmi (@phekukuku) October 29, 2020

Deepika Ranveer

Priyanka Nick

Aur

Anushka Virat



Mashup Bana Daala #NehaKakkar Ne...

Sabki Shaadi Ka Bhi Remake Kar Diya 😂 — R A M (@deepiholic_ram) October 29, 2020

The news about Neha and Rohanpreet's wedding spread at the beginning of October after which the couple announced the arrival of their song Nehu Da Viah.

