World will never forget: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher pay tribute to martyrs, victims of Mumbai Terror Attack

Image Source : TWITTER/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher pay tribute to martyrs, victims of Mumbai Terror Attack.

On the 12th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks on Thursday, actors Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and others shared a tribute to the martyrs and victims of the deathly attacks. To commemorate the sacrifice of the security personnel and common people in the incident, the stars took to their social media and recalled the dreadful day. Tributes are pouring since morning as the world on Thursday is remembering all those who lost their lives in the siege on India's commercial capital.

Superstar Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter and wrote, "26/11, a day Mumbaikars will never forget. My heartfet tribute to the martyrs and victims of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. We will forever be indebted to our bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice"

26/11, a day Mumbaikars will never forget. My heartfet tribute to the martyrs and victims of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack. We will forever be indebted to our bravehearts for their supreme sacrifice 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2020

On the other hand, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a flag-waving post on social media to remember the sacrifice of security personnel in the ghastly attacks, which began on November 26, 2008, lasted for four days, leading to death of 166 people and injuring over 300.

The two times National Film Awards winner shared a post on Twitter with a caption, "Mumbai hamle me 26/11 ko kya hua tha, ye duniya kabhi nahi bhulegi, or hum Hindustani to bilkul bhi nahi. Is aatankwadi hamle me jinhone apni jaan gawayi or jinhone apni jaane di, unhe meri bhawpuran shradhanjali. Na bhulengye or na hi bhulne dengye #WeWillNeverForget #MumbaiTerrorAttack (The world will never forget what happened in Mumbai on 26/11. And we Hindustani (Indians) will not forget it at all. My soulful tributes to those who lost their lives and who sacrificed their lives in this terrorist attack will not be forgotten. # WeWillNeverForget #MumbaiTerrorAttack)," with folded hands emoticon.

The November 26, 2008 Mumbai attacks were a series of terrorist attacks by 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an extremist Islamist organisation based in Pakistan who carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks lasting four days across Mumbai.

Urmila Matondkar shared a collage of the martyrs and wrote citizens will remain grateful to those who laid down their lives saving others. "Heartfelt tribute to martyrs and victims of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack. Salute to strength and resilience of people of #MumbaiCity. Eternally grateful for your supreme sacrifice and you are forever in our hearts," the 46-year-old actor tweeted.



Actors Ranvir Shorey and Raveena Tandon also prayed for the victims and martyrs of the attack, saying they will never forget their sacrifice. "Never forget. Prayers for all who laid down and lost their lives on the day," Shorey wrote. Tandon said, "Never Forget. Never Forgive. #26/11." Actor Randeep Hooda shared a video of the Bomb Detection Dog Squad of 26/11 attacks, which helped trace several live bombs and RDX during the terror strike.



"12 years of #MumbaiTerrorAttack! While the martyrs and victims will never be forgotten, here's an ode to the pawsome gang, which is a reminder that not all heroes wear uniforms," Hooda tweeted.

12 years of #MumbaiTerrorAttack !

While the martyrs and victims will never be forgotten, here's an ode to the pawsome gang, which is a reminder that not all heroes wear uniforms.

Video courtesy : @scroll_in#MumbaiAttack #2611Attack pic.twitter.com/AmKPBccVO6 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) November 26, 2020

Never Forget . Never Forgive . #26/11 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 26, 2020

Heartfelt tribute to martyrs n victims of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack 💔

Salute to strength n resilience of people of #MumbaiCity

Eternally grateful for your supreme sacrifice n you are forever in our hearts 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #BlackDay #MumbaiAttack #MumbaiPolice #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TpEYXeMKNC — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) November 26, 2020

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and the Nariman House Jewish community centre, now renamed Nariman Light House, were some of the places targeted by the terrorists. The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Mumbai's Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Senior Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tukaram Omble were among those killed in the attack.

NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was also killed while fighting the terrorists. Nine terrorists were later killed by the security forces, including the National Security Guard (NSG), the country's elite commando force. Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page