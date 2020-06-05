Image Source : INSTAGRAM World Environment Day 2020: Anushka to Akshay Kumar, Bollywood celebs urge to be sympathetic towards nature

With the world facing the coronavirus pandemic, people are locked inside their houses. While the situation is becoming grave for mankind, it is said that nature is healing. Pollution levels have decreased, rivers have become clean and skies have become clearer. On June 5, people all across the nations celebrate World Environment Day. Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others took to social media to wish fans on the special day and encouraged them to take care of the plants and animals in their surroundings. This year, the theme of World Environment Day is Biodiversity. Celebrities urged their fans to be sympathetic towards the plants and animals and take care of them.

