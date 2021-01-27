Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVI KAPOOR 'Work from home' seems to be no 'FUN' for Janhvi Kapoor

Going by Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram post, one can easily figure out that she doesn't like the concept of working from home. Janhvi posted a string of pictures on the photo-sharing app as she works on her laptop 'looking absolutely disinterested'. Dressed in a faux fur jacket and blue trousers, Janhvi can be seen sipping her coffee in the photos. "Work from home they said," she wrote in the caption and added: "It'll be fun they said."

With a strong make-up game, Janhvi had kohl-rimmed eyes and wore a nude lip-shade.

Take a look at Janhvi's post here:

The actress was last seen in the digitally-released film "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl". She will next feature in "Good Luck Jerry", which has begun shooting in Punjab. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. Her other films lined up are "Roohi Afzana" and "Dostana 2".

The shoot of Janhvi Kapoor-starrer film Good Luck Jerry was disrupted after a group of farmers held a protest in Patiala. The incident took place on Bhupindra Road when protesting farmers opposed the filming of the movie. They even carried forward the protest outside the hotel where Janhvi, movie director Sidharth Sengupta and other staff were staying.

Now, due to safety concerns, the production house has decided to shift its shooting location to Chandigarh which is about 70 km from Patiala.