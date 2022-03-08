Women’s Day: Shahid Kapoor thanks his mother Neelima Azeem, wife Mira Rajput for being his 'guide'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHID KAPOOR Shahid Kapoor, his mother Neelima Azeem and wife Mira Rajput

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor feels his life has no existence without women. On International Women's Day, the actor penned a heartfelt post for his mother Neelima Azeem and wife Mira Rajput Kapoor. In his post, he thanked the two for always supporting and guiding him. "These 2 are enough for me to know how much of me and my life is guided supported and dedicated to and by women. And to see them every day doing their thing, is a thing of beauty in itself. Here's to every woman. Not just today but every day. You all make this world a much better place. Despite us," he wrote.

Shahid also dropped an adorable picture of Neelima and Mira. In the image, the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law can be seen sharing smiles. For the unversed, Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. They are doting parents to two children -- Misha and Zain.

Meanwhile, Mira, too, wished everyone a Happy Women's Day. She shared a picture with her mother and sisters. Alongside the image, Mira wrote, "The journey from girl to woman is defined by the women that hold you up and the men that stand by your side. Happy Women's Day to everyone, because Women make the world work! #happywomensday."

On the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the sports drama 'Jersey'. The film, also starring Mrunal Thakur, will hit theatres on April 14. Also, the actor has several other projects in the pipeline including his upcoming digital debut, a quirky thriller drama directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, along with an untitled action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

He also has 'Bull' in his kitty. The action film, directed by Aditya Nimbalkar, will arrive in cinemas in April 2023.

(With ANI inputs)