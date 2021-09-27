With back-to-back film announcements, Kartik Aaryan declares Sept 26 as 'Happy Announcement Day'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan

With cinema halls reopening in Maharashtra, Bollywood seems to be back in its elements. Bollywood movies that have been stalled multiple times given the covid scare are all set to hit the theaters in the coming months. Sunday saw a number of filmmakers, actors and production houses announcing their anticipated projects. So much so that actor Kartik Aaryan wants the day to be declared as 'Happy Announcement Day'.

Seeing back-to-back announcements of the films' release dates, actor Kartik Aaryan joked about 'Happy Announcement Day' with a quirky post. Taking to the photo-sharing application, Kartik posted a picture of him having a bowl of snack in his hands and captioned it as, "Theatre khul rahe hai sunte hi popcorn taiyaar #HappyAnnouncementDay."

Kartik's post left fans in splits. "Hahahhah... good one," a user commented. "Hahaha... you have amazing sense of humour," another one wrote. Apart from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik will also be seen in 'Dhamaka', 'Freddy', and Captain India'.

From Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi', 'Bachchan Pandey' to Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and Ranveer Singh's '83', several big banner films are now all set to hit theatres. Apart from these, Yash Raj Films (YRF) announced the theatrical release dates of its four upcoming films - 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', 'Prithviraj', 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and 'Shamshera'.

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji-starrer and family entertainer 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' will hit theatres on November 19, 2021. Helmed by Varun V. Sharma, the film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante actress Sharvari.

The release date for Akshay Kumar-starrer big budget film 'Prithviraj' has been announced as January 21, 2022. The period drama helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, marks the Bollywood debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, who will feature opposite Akshay. The historical drama will also feature actors Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in key roles.

Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' is slated to hit theatres on February 25, 2022. The Divyang Thakkar directorial narrates the journey of a Gujarati man (essayed by Ranveer), who becomes an unlikely hero. The film also features Shalini Pandey.

'Shamshera' starring Ranbir Kapoor will release on March 18, 2022. In the Karan Malhotra directorial, Vaani Kapoor features opposite Ranbir, while Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist.