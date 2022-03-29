Will Salman Khan do a cameo in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha? Superstar answers

Follow us on Image Source : SALMAN.KHAN.UNIVERSE,AAMIRKHANPRODUCTION Will Salman Khan do a cameo in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha?

Fans all over the world have been eagerly waiting for the three Khans of Bollywood to weave their magic on the big screens with their upcoming films. While Shah Rukh Khan will be treating the viewers with Pathaan, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 and Aamir Khan has Laal Singh Chaddhja in the pipeline. These three films have high expectations and are said to be crashing the box office.

While fans are eager to watch their favourite Khans perform, SRK and Salman also have special cameos in each other's films. This has raised the curiosity of the audience. However, there were rumours that Salman Khan will be seen in Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha as well. Rumours were rife that Salman will do a cameo but now, the 'Bharat' star has cleared the air.

Speaking at an event on Monday to promote the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), Salman confirmed that he will be seen doing a cameo in SRK's Pathaan but won't be featuring in Laal Singh Chaddha. He jokingly said, "Aamir is the main hero in Laal Singh Chaddha and Aamir is in a special appearance."

Meanwhile, the release of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha has been postponed many times. The film, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, has been directed by Advait Chandan with music by Pritam and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The film is presented by Viacom18 Studios. Shot in over 100 locations across India, the love story spans different time periods of the journey of the protagonists.

Earlier, Laal Singh Chaddha was expected to release on April 14. Had that been the case, it would have been clashing theatrically with the highly anticipated actioner KGF: Chapter 2, starring Kannada star Yash. The makers, however, announced that the film is postponed due to production work.

(With Inputs from Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna)