Who is Naya Rivera? Glee star missing at lake Piru in California

It was reported that Naya Rivera rented the boat in the afternoon. About three hours later, the child was spotted in the boat by himself. He was reportedly unharmed and he told the police investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but she never returned to the boat.

New Delhi Published on: July 09, 2020 23:42 IST
Hollywood actress Naya Rivera, best known for playing Santana Lopez on hit TV musical drama Glee, has been missing after a trip to Lake Piru, California. As per reports,  the authorities launched a search and rescue operation using helicopters, drones, and dive teams for the actor on Wednesday after her four-year-old son Josey was found floating alone in a rented boat. It was reported that Rivera rented the boat in the afternoon. About three hours later, the child was spotted in the boat by himself. He was reportedly unharmed and he told the police investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but she never returned to the boat.

On Tuesday, Naya Rivera had tweeted a photo of her kissing Josey with the caption, "just the two of us".

just the two of us

Who is Naya Rivera?

Naya Riveria is an American actress, model, and singer. She began her career as a child actress and model, appearing in national television commercials before landing the role of Hillary Winston on the short-lived CBS sitcom The Royal Family at the age of 4 (1991–1992), for which she received a nomination for a Young Artist Award.

Naya Rivera received her breakthrough role as an adult as Santana Lopez on the Fox television series Glee (2009–2015), for which she received nominations for numerous accolades.

Reportan como desaparecida a la actriz Naya Rivera : El dia de ayer las autoridades de California, Estados Unidos, reportaron como desaparecida a la actriz #NayaRivera, mejor conocida por su papel como #SantanaLopez en la exitosa serie #Glee quien salio a pasear en bote con su hijo de cuatro años en la tarde de ayer. Segun reporto su hijo, ambos se encontraban nadando con el lago Piru, pero que ella nunca regreso al bote. Varios reportes de la policia afirman que la actriz de 33 años de edad alquiló un barco a la 1 p.m. . Tres horas más tarde, los empleados del lugar encontraron a su hijo en un bote, dormido, solo y con un chaleco salvavidas: “La búsqueda de Naya Rivera continuará esta mañana en el lago Piru. El lago estará cerrado al público mientras continúen las operaciones de búsqueda. Los equipos de buceo de toda la región nos ayudarán a través de la ayuda mutua” se declaró

She was signed to Columbia Records as a solo artist in 2011 and released a single in 2013, "Sorry", featuring rapper Big Sean.

the 33-year-old actress married actor Ryan Dorsey in 2014 and they had a son, Josey Hollis, in September 2015. The couple divorced in 2018.

