Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAYA RIVERIA Who is Naya Rivera? Glee star missing at lake Piru in California

Hollywood actress Naya Rivera, best known for playing Santana Lopez on hit TV musical drama Glee, has been missing after a trip to Lake Piru, California. As per reports, the authorities launched a search and rescue operation using helicopters, drones, and dive teams for the actor on Wednesday after her four-year-old son Josey was found floating alone in a rented boat. It was reported that Rivera rented the boat in the afternoon. About three hours later, the child was spotted in the boat by himself. He was reportedly unharmed and he told the police investigators that he and his mother were swimming, but she never returned to the boat.

The missing person at Lake Puru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light. @VCAirUnit @fillmoresheriff @Cal_OES pic.twitter.com/bC3qaZS3Ra — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 9, 2020

On Tuesday, Naya Rivera had tweeted a photo of her kissing Josey with the caption, "just the two of us".

Who is Naya Rivera?

Naya Riveria is an American actress, model, and singer. She began her career as a child actress and model, appearing in national television commercials before landing the role of Hillary Winston on the short-lived CBS sitcom The Royal Family at the age of 4 (1991–1992), for which she received a nomination for a Young Artist Award.

Naya Rivera received her breakthrough role as an adult as Santana Lopez on the Fox television series Glee (2009–2015), for which she received nominations for numerous accolades.

She was signed to Columbia Records as a solo artist in 2011 and released a single in 2013, "Sorry", featuring rapper Big Sean.

the 33-year-old actress married actor Ryan Dorsey in 2014 and they had a son, Josey Hollis, in September 2015. The couple divorced in 2018.

