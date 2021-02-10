Who is Gehana Vasisth? Actress arrested for shooting & uploading obscene videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GEHANA VASISTH Who is Gehana Vasisth

Gandii Baat fame actress Gehana Vasisth has been arrested by the Crime Branch of Mumbai Police for shooting pornography videos and uploading the same on her website. Gehana, who is a model and an actor has been booked in a porn racket. Her original name is Vandana Tiwari. She is a native of Chirimiri, Chhattisgarh. Gehana became a well-known name when she did a lead role in the Star Plus TV show Behenein. The actress who was born in 1988, has won 2012’s Miss Asia Bikini contest.

Gehana’s first appearance on screeen was a TV ad for the brand Monte Carlo. Later, she became an anchor with Sahara One channel. Apart from this, she has also featured in Hindi and Telugu films and commercials. The actress has also appeared in various dance numbers in movies like Operation Duryodhana, Preminchu Pilladu and others.

Take a look at her Instagram post here:

The actress has shot 87 pornography videos, which she uploaded on her website. These available for viewers at a subscription fee of Rs 2000, as per a report in timesofindia.com. Several others allegedly involved in the act were arrested after the property cell of the Crime Branch raided a bungalow in Madh Island on Thursday as per the same report.

(With IANS Inputs)