Who is Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's mystery man? Thailand vacation photos spill beans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Who is Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt's mystery man?

Kapoor and Bhatt family were seen celebrating New Year 2025, together. For this special occasion, they chose Thailand as their holiday destination. Every member of both the families was seen having fun on this vacation and their pictures were all over social media. From Riddhima Kapoor to Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to Soni Razdan shared glimpses of this vacation with fans. Now it's Shaheen Bhatt's turn. On Sunday evening, she also shared pictures of this wonderful vacation on social media. Amidst these pictures, people have got a big update on Shaheen's life as love seems to have entered Alia Bhatt's sister's life.

Shaheen's mystery man garners attention

Shaheen's last picture from her photo dump has caught everyone's attention. In the last picture, she can be seen riding a boat and is seen in the arms of her mystery man. Not only this, she is also seen hugging the same person in another picture. Not much information has been revealed about this person seen in a white shirt, but the closeness of both is quite evident in the pictures.

People thought it was Ayaan Mukherjee

Now, after seeing the last pictures, social media users thought that Shaheen's boyfriend was Ranbir Kapoor's friend and director Ayan Mukherjee, but it is not so. Due to a similar white shirt, people thought that Shaheen was in Ayan's arms, but then this deception of the people got cleared after seeing the family photo. One person wrote, 'Finally Shaheen Bhatt has found love, this is Ayan Mukherjee and I am happy for both of them.' Reacting to this, a user said, 'No, this is probably not Ayan, see in the pictures behind, this person is someone else.'

Shaheen was in a depression

Let us tell you, that Shaheen Bhatt suffered from depression for a long time. She also wrote a lot about this in her book. Alia Bhatt also talked about her sister's depression and told how she used to be upset. Shaheen revealed that she has been suffering from depression since the age of 12, this happened due to a lack of any emotional support.

Also Read: Paatal Lok Season 2 trailer out: Watch Jaideep Ahlawat in riveting tale of darkness and redemption