Who is actress Amrita Dhanoa, caught in sex racket: See pics

Arhaan Khan's ex-girlfriend and actress Amrita Dhanoa was arrested for allegedly running a sex racket

Actress and ex-girlfriend of former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arhaan Khan, Amrita Dhanoa was arrested allegedly for running a sex racket. Police team arrested Amrita along with model Richa Singh on Thursday night. According to a report in Tellychakkar, Amrita has accused Arhaan of conspiracy behind her arrest and has denied any authenticity in charges levied on her.

Amrita came into limelight after she accused Arhaan Khan of duping her for her Rs 5 lakh and cheating her continuously cheating her while they were in a relationship.

The couple was in a relationship for four years during 2006-2010. The couple was not in contact thereafter but after watching him on Bigg Boss 13 Amrita tried contacting him but Arhaan refused to recognize her.

Amrita had alleged that Arhaan promised to return her Rs 5 Lakh once he finishes his stint in Bigg Boss.

Amrita has been an actress herself and has featured in many Bollywood films. Apart from her last film The World of Fashion that released in 2013, she had featured in several films including, Unlimited Nasha in 2005, Parveen Bobby in 2006.

Reacting to Arhaan's growing closeness with Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 13 house, Amrita said Arhaan doesn’t love her and he is doing it only for the camera.