Where is Suga? BTS fans ask as Gangnam Style fame PSY turns into Squid Game's doll & dances to That That

Where is Suga? BTS fans wondered after they saw a viral video of Gangnam Style fame PSY dancing to their song That That. What's unusual? He was dressed as the doll of the popular Korean show, Squid Game. It is both surprising and funny to look at him doing the steps perfectly in the yellow and orange dress. Watching him, BTS fans thronged the comment section saying they also want to see Suga doing the same.

"Now we need to see our beloved #SUGA doing that," a user commented on the viral video, another said, "Reason why you are legend. Your songs are the best, Suga are you doing this next..?" A third one linked the video to the show saying, "Wait....... is that a hint,,, are you making a cameo in Squid Game cant wait to see there."

The video was posted by PSY himself on his verified Instagram account. Watch the viral video here:

For the unversed, 'That That' is the title track of full-length album Psy 9th. Suga of BTS collaborated with Korean icon for the song.

Taking about BTS, the band comprising of RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V and J-Hope besides Suga announced a temporary hiatus. They broke the news to their armies of fans during their annual FESTA dinner which celebrated the hugely popular band's nine years together.

RM said it was time for them to work on their own, adding: "I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don't give you time to mature. You have to keep producing music and keep doing something."

J-Hope added: "I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again. I hope you don't see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way."

Suga exclaimed: "It's not like we're disbanding!"

Together, the members of the band shared that they will be focusing on their individual careers for some time and will return some day with the same synergy.

The band made their smashing debut in 2013. Christened BTS, or the Bangtan Sonyeondan, the band is also known as the Bangtan Boys.