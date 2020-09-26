When Shakti Kapoor helped Chunky Panday for 20 per cent cut

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAKTIKAPOOR Shakti Kapoor

Popular Bollywood villain Shakti Kapoor once helped actor Chunky Panday find his feet in Bollywood, helping the latter build contacts.

Chunky worked with Shakti in his debut film, the multistarrer "Aag Hi Aag" that released in 1987. Soon, Shakti Kapoor was helping Chunky find his feet in the film industry.

"Chunky did his first film ‘Aag Hi Aag' with me, and I was very impressed with him because he was good-looking, he is still. At a party in a hotel, I held Chunky's hand and took him to Rakesh Roshan, and told him that if he doesn't sign him, he would lose an opportunity as he is a future superstar. I literally took him to about 25 producers and directors, everyone gave him Rs 500, Rs 1000, or Rs 1500 as signing amount. After leaving the party, I took 20 per cent of the amount!" Shakti recalled.

The two actors also featured in "Paap Ki Duniya" and "Aankhen".

