When Shah Rukh Khan said charity should be done in silence and with dignity

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most humble and down to earth celebrities of Bollywood. From cancer patients to acid attack victims, SRK has extended help to many people in the past. He is often referred to as a silent charity maker. In the present-day scenario, where several people are doing their bit and donating to PM and CM funds to fight coronavirus, it is quite unfair to question the Raees actor's contribution.

Knowing Shah Rukh Khan for all these years, one will not anticipate him to be vocal about whether or not he donated any sort of quantity on social media for SRK has chosen not to speak about his charity work within the public.

When SRK received the honorary doctorate in Philanthropy by The College of Regulation, London in 2019, he said, "I believe that charity should be done in silence and with dignity. One cannot speak about their charitable acts because it loses its purpose. I have been privileged to be able to use my status as a public personality to champion causes close to my heart".

Furthermore, he added, "I actively participate with the causes of women empowerment, rehabilitation of the underprivileged and basic human rights. I firmly believe that I have to give back to the world that has given me so much. I am humbled with this honorary doctorate bestowed upon me and would like to thank everyone involved for choosing me"

Meanwhile, SRK fans have been waiting for the actor to recreate his magic on the big screen soon. He was last seen in Bollywood film Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. While SRK hasn't announced his next film yet, his name has been linked to a number of films. Nonetheless, fans might soon witness Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, the film will reportedly have SRK play the role of a scientist.

