When Miss World Aishwarya Rai enjoyed a meal on floor with mother after getting crowned

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made India proud when she was crowned Miss World in 1994. A photo of the blue-eyed diva has gone viral on the internet in which she is seen enjoying a meal with her mother while sitting on the ground. The viral photo shows Aishwarya and her mother Vrinda Rai tucking into a meal soon after her win. Dressed in pink saree, the former beauty queen is seen wearing her crown as well as her Miss World sash in the photo.

Before bagging the Miss World Crown, Aishwarya had participated in the Miss India pageant alongside Sushmita Sen. During the last segment of the competition, Aishwarya was asked, "If you have to look for qualities in a husband, would you look for the qualities in Ridge Forrester from ‘The Bold & Beautiful’ or in Mason Capwell from ‘Santa Barbara’?" Her answer was, "Mason. They do have a lot in common, but from what we see, Mason has a very caring side to him, and a terrific sense of humour. And that really gels with my character." However, Sushmita won the title with her answer.

Earlier, another throwback memory of Aishwarya rai broke the internet when she appeared on the popular Oprah Winfrey show. In the episode, Aishwarya gifted Oprah the most beautiful piece of clothing in Indian culture i.e. a saree and helped her wear the nine yards of elegance while on stage. The actress revealed that earlier her mother used to help her wear a saree but now she does it all by herself. She draped a light pink colored saree on Oprah and the legendary television host said that she felt 'sensual' after wearing it. Watch the video here-

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the film Maleficient: Mistress of Evil which she dubbed in Hindi. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film. Confirming the project to PTI, she had said, "Right now, I will be working with Mani Ratnam because I want to work him. It is a simple earnest reason to do the film and that's how I have worked over the years."

