Image Source : INSATGRAM When Abhishek Bachchan shared the stage with dad Amitabh Bachchan in 1981, watch throwback video

Abhishek Bachchan had the perfect Flashback Friday post for all his fans. The actor shared a video of himself with father Amitabh Bachchan and sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Abishek Bachchan revealed that the video was from 1981 when Big B started the trend of film actors from India doing shows on stage and performing to their songs adding before that, only playback singers did so.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek Bachchan shared the video and wrote, " #flashbackFriday I have so many memories of being on the road with him, his co-stars and the immense Kalyanji and Anandji and their 40 piece orchestra helmed by a young and upcoming Viju Shah ( Kalyan ji's son and future Music Director of huge fame). The rehearsals, sound checks, post show dinners in my parents suite in the middle of the night where tiffin's of Gujju food ( lovingly prepared by relatives and friends of the organisers or crew members locally in whichever city they were performing in) would be served to the entire cast and musicians and everyone would discuss the show and how it went whilst a very young, relatively unknown (then) and upcoming stand-up comic would enthrall everyone for hours on end with his mimicry and comedy till it was morning and time to leave for the airport to take the flight to the next city. His name was Johnny Lever!

"On the flight everybody would take over the economy class, fold forward all the seats to make a huge गद्दा like setting and the musicians, singers and dad would sing and jam and maybe create a new song to be performed later that night at the next venue. This routine went on 3 days straight. I doubt they must have slept for a collective 2 hours over those weekends. Functioning purely on adrenaline! Rest during the week and the routine would resume from Friday, again.What times! As a child standing in the wings looking at the show in awe and wonderment. Not realising at that time the legends that I was blessed to witness perform live. Secretly imagining myself on that stage once I grew up. As you can see from this video, my sister couldn't wait to get off the stage and all I wanted to do was stick around. Thank you @mosessapir for sourcing out this video. It brought back such wonderful memories", the Refugee actor added.

This comes after the 44-year-old actor shared a photo of his first stage performance with his dad Amitabh Bachchan from the year 2005.4

Abhishek Bachchan has shared screen space with father in films such as Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Paa, and more.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage