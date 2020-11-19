Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAJOL/MADHURIDIXIT What Kajol, Madhuri Dixit posted on International Men's Day

On International Men's Day, Bollywood actresses Kajol and Madhuri Dixit gave a shoutout to all the men in her life. Dhak Dhak girl on Thursday showered love over her "pillars of support," her husband Dr Shriram Madhav Nene, and sons Arin Nene, Ryan Nene while Kajol said she is proud of her men. The senior actors took to Instagram to share a picture of them alongside heartfelt captions.

"Women raise men, Let's do it the way we want to be treated. To all my guys, so proud of you #InternationalMensDay @ajaydevgn @daanish_gandhi #amangandhii #YugDevgan," she wrote while sharing a picture of her son Yug, husband Ajay Devgn and nephews Aman and Daanish.

"Loving, caring & my pillars of support, Missing my boys," she wrote in the caption. "To all the men bringing positive change in our society, Happy #InternationalMensDay," her caption further read.

On the work front, Kajol is all set to enter the digital space with "Tribhanga", a drama set in Mumbai. The OTT film will weave a complex story of a family while going back and forth through three generations, from the late 1980s to present day. The film, directed and written by veteran actress Renuka Shahane, also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

International Men's Day is celebrated every year on November 19 to celebrate the contribution of men and to spread awareness on the need to focus on the mental health of men and promoting gender equality.

