WATCH: Mouni Roy's fiery rehearsal video on her latest track Patli Kamariya

Ever since Mouni Roy's latest music video Patli Kamariya has been released, it is creating quite a buzz. The dance track has been composed and penned by Tanishk Bagchi. Actress Mouni Roy on Wednesday treated her fans with an exciting dance video from her latest song Patli Kamariya. Her sizzling moves in the video are winning hearts on the internet. Sharing the video on her Instagram, Mouni wrote, "For the joy of it, dance on it already!!"

In the video from the rehearsal studio, Mouni can be seen wearing a sporty outfit, lilac-colored track pants, and a top paired with grey and white sneakers. The actress kept her hair open and paired up as she grooved on the dance number.

The video has been shot in Dubai and has been directed by Arvindr Khaira. The song choreographed by Shazia and Piyush. The vocals are by Tanishk Bagchi, Sukh-E, and Parampara Tandon.

Talking about how she came on board, Mouni says that she loved the number instantly. "The beats, the combination of Indian and western music just got me grooving, when I first heard the track. I love dancing and this song is going to get everyone to move their kamariyas for sure!" she says.

Composer Tanishk Bagchi in his recently released song said, "I have cooked 'Patli Kamariya' with my kind of beats, my vibe of tunes and a whole lot of love for dance music! It is an out-and-out dance track!"

"It's got the kind of groove I prefer and have been longing to work on a track of this sound, and I am glad that it has finally happened. Sukh E has done a fantastic job in the song," he adds.

For the unversed, Mouni made her foray in TV with the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is remembered for her prominent roles in the shows such as Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin. She is now busy in Bollywood, has been a part of films such as Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter, and Made In China.

