'Wanted to do something that challenges me': Radhikka Madan on playing Rani Mhatre in Sarfira

Bollywood diva Radhikka Madan is currently basking in the success of her latest offering Sarfira. She is also receiving accolades for her role as Rani Mhatre. The film, directed by national award winner Sudha Kongara, showcases a captivating story set against the backdrop of India's booming startup culture and aviation industry. Madan recently spoke with news agency ANI about her role in the film, her acting journey, and her experience working with Akshay Kumar. Reflecting on her role and the film, she expressed her passion for acting, highlighting how it allows her to fulfil dreams through her characters.

She said, "I think all the dreams that were left unfulfilled, I can fulfil them through my characters. Like, I didn't go to college. I started working when I was 17-18 years old. I didn't complete college. So, when I was doing English Medium, I fulfilled that dream as well."

Revealing about the process of learning Marathi dialect, she added, ''We took Marathi classes in Marathi for a good 2-3 months. And I listened to Marathi songs, learnt their body language; also there is a local salon, they only speak Marathi there, so I used to go there to get services done like nail services or something like that.''

Speaking about her connection to her role, she said, "Rani as a character is very fiery, driven and independent. These qualities in her attracted me. I became an actor because I get easily bored of one life, I wanted to do something that challenges me a lot."

Sarfira also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Radhikka praised the actor for his professionalism and dedication towards his work and said, ''He's a thorough professional and I love that quality about him. We shared great chemistry on screen.''

On the box office front, the film has so far minted nearly Rs 20 crore nett in India after eight days of its theatrical release. The box office figures further dropped and Sarfira collected just Rs 40 lakhs.

