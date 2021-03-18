'I Want Milind Soman': Here's how Alisha Chinai's 90s iconic song Made In India happened

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SAURABHGANGURD2 Here's how Alisha Chinai's 90s iconic song Made In India happened

Singer Alisha Chinai ruled the hearts when she released her song Made In India in the 90s, featuring Milind Soman. The song was an instant hit and was on everyone's playlist. In fact, it continues to rule the internet. Going down the memory lane, Chinai recalled how they shot for the video that created history. Alisha revealed that she had asked director Ken Ghosh to get supermodel Milind Soman onboard for the song. Talking to Indian Express, she revealed, "I had to catch Ken Ghosh by collar, tell him I want Milind Soman."

Alisha Chinai said, "It was I think, December 1994. The guys at Magnasound offered me the album and I was really excited. They told me I had to go to London to record it. Ken Ghosh conceptualised the video. I had to catch him at the collar and tell him I want Milind Soman, I want the snakes, the astrologer, the elephant, all the Indian elements. Then he made the whole story. The colours, the Indian-ness looked so magical. It revolutionised the whole pop scene on television. This was the first time they were seeing a singer who’s being herself and not lip-syncing."

She added, "It became a pop anthem and it still is. It was the perfect song at a time when everyone’s morale was down, because anything Indian wasn’t regarded as very good. So, this made every Indian very proud. The “Made In India” brought out the whole patriotic feeling."

Listen to Alisha Chinai's Made In India song here-

Alisha Chinai is called the Queen of Indi pop. Her distinct voice and style made her a pop sensation. Reacting to the same, the singer said, "It does suit me because essentially, anything with pop in India was synonymous with being westernised. And my voice is not typically Indian, so I don’t fit that mould. Then of course I love singing dance songs, something with masti, energy and some romance too."

Talking about Milind Soman, he was already a top model when he featured in the song Made In India. His popularity doubled after the video came out. Other than being a fitness enthusiast, Soman has been seen in many web shows like Four More Shots Please and Paurashpur. He is termed as the sex symbol.