Vivek Agnihotri alleges Oxford University 'canceled' The Kashmir Files' event; urges fans to support| VIDEO

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been in news for addressing the issue of Hindu genocide in Kashmir to the mass audience. While the film has received great support from all across the globe, there are some groups who have gotten offended by the subject of the film. The filmmaker is celebrating the success of the film by spreading Indian Culture worldwide. He is on a "Humanity Tour" with his wife and producer Pallavi Joshi. Recently, the director was present at Oxford University with their invitation, but at the last moment, they canceled the event. Posting his disagreement on the same, the director took to his social media and addressed this incident and urged people to join in raising and spreading the voice.

In the video, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says: 'One question which we have been repeatedly asked by viewers of the film is 'Why didn't we know about this genocide?' and I have an answer. The news of these events was deliberately Suppressed and a whole industry mobilized to suppress this information, an industry to create global genocide deniers. And they exist today stronger than ever. As evidence, I did like to make an exclusive announcement. I was invited to speak at the Oxford Union a platform that has hosted African despots and revolutionaries, extremists, and controversial figures. I am none of these and I was honored to accept it, it was a platform where I felt that the story of anti-Hindu terrorism in Kashmir could finally be spoken about, a climactic discussion of the suffering of the Genocide. so I agreed."

"I can share with you the following news that last night, with a mere 48 hours to go, my team was informed that due to 'AV booking conflicts, the event was canceled and so I am announcing that this explanation is inadequate, I reject it and my feeling is that I too have been canceled by Oxford Union, a trend seems to be visible. But I'm not important, but the gagging of the voices of those who have suffered genocide for decades is a devastating blow. My heart goes out to those voices and I promise that even Oxford University with its colonialist, Hinduphobic, supremacist environment will not suppress this voice and we will spread this message to every corner of the world until it is recognized. Thank you "