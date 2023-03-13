Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli kissed his wedding band after scoring his 28th test century, impressing fans

Virat Kohli recently hit a century during the India-Australia test match on Sunday, and he celebrated by paying tribute to his wife Anushka Sharma. A video of the cricketer, Virat Kohli, is going viral on the internet, in which he is seen emotionally kissing his wedding ring, which he wears on a chain around his neck. The cricketer's tender gesture went viral on social media, with users praising his wife, actress Anushka Sharma.

The Indian star cricketer finally scored a Test century after more than three years. After reaching the milestone, he removed his helmet, raised his bat, and smiled as he acknowledged the cheering crowd. Kohli then reached for his wedding band beneath his sweat-soaked jersey and kissed it while gazing up at the sky.

One user posted, “Anushka really won in life” while another posted, “their relationship is all hearts they have matured & evolved together, appear to have a healthy relationship with lots of respect & love. It's charming. Also, Virat is the GOAT!!!”

Anushka Sharma celebrated her husband's test century and praised how he played so well even when he wasn't feeling well. “Playing through sickness with this composure,” she wrote on her Instagram story, alongside a photo of the cricketer.

The Indian star cricketer recently stated that his wife has inspired him at every stage of his life. After a few years of dating, they got married in 2017. In January 2021, Vamika, their first child, was born.

