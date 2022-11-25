INSIDE Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's palatial Alibaug bungalow designed by Sussanne Khan | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKASHARMA, ARCHDIGESTINDIA INSIDE Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma's Alibaug bungalow

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most popular celebrity couples in our country. The couple made headlines in September after they purchased a lavish property in Alibaug on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Now, after much waiting, the inside pictures of their opulent bungalow are out. The mansion is designed by interior designer Sussanne Khan and is the ideal fusion of luxury and minimalism. As soon as the pictures surfaced on the internet, they went viral, and fans couldn't stop appreciating the beautiful mansion.

The magnificent residence features an outdoor pool surrounded by a wooden deck and a verdant garden. Green creepers are draping from the balcony on the first level, which gives a view of the beautiful pool. There are many areas that receive direct sunlight, and the interior appears to be spacious and well-ventilated. Additionally, there is an outside seating area with a ceiling covered in creepers and blossoms. The living room is a sight to behold. It is completely white, with white couches and white modern chandeliers, just like the rest of the house. The dining area is extremely well ventilated, with glass doors that open into the garden. Every little detail in the house is done with absolute perfection and finesse. Needless to say, Sussanne Khan has aced the interiors of the house and made it dreamlike.

The sneak peeks were shared by Architectural Digest India on their Instagram page.

Fans were left awestruck, admiring the property. They flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Wow, truly happy for king kohli." Another user commented. "Beautiful hue." A third user commented, "Incredible."

Aditya Kilachand of Avas Wellness told ETPanache Digital that the villa includes, "four bedrooms, two covered car garages, four bathrooms with powder rooms, a terrace, outdoor dining, a private pool, lots of outdoor open space and staff quarters."

The bungalow is a reflection of Anushka and Virat's personalities: royal, warm, powerful, and simply stunning.

