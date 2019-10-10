Thursday, October 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
Breaking now
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Urvashi Rautela sets the stage on fire with her dance moves. Watch video

Urvashi Rautela sets the stage on fire with her dance moves. Watch video

Urvashi Rautel sets the dance floor on fire with her amazing moves in this viral video

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 10, 2019 14:23 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Screengrab of video posted by Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela who is very active on her Instagram and shares her pictures and videos for her fans. She shared a video, where she is seen dancing at the launch event of Tony Kakkar's recently launched song 'Bijli Ki Taar' featuring her.

Dressed in a Purple pantsuit, Urvashi looks gorgeous as always. Dancing on the beats of 'Bijli Ki Taar', Urvashi sets the stage on fire with her amazing moves. "LOL one last time with my #love #UrvashiRautela" captioned the video. Watch video.

The video has now gone viral and has gathered over 1.4 million views in less than a day. Urvashi who made her Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's 'Singh Saab The Great' is a trained dancer and has worked in many films and music videos including Honey Singh's superhit song 'Love Dose'. Urvashi is currently shooting for her upcoming film, Pagalpanti which features a star cast that includes the names of John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda, Eliana D'cruz, Anil Kapoor and Pulkit Samrat. The actor often treats her fans y posting pictures and videos on her Instagram.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryThe Sky Is Pink: Nick Jonas gives thumbs up to Priyanka Chopra's film Next StorySooryavanshi first look featuring Akshay, Ranveer and Ajay out  