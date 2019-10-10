Urvashi Rautela sets the stage on fire with her dance moves. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Screengrab of video posted by Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela who is very active on her Instagram and shares her pictures and videos for her fans. She shared a video, where she is seen dancing at the launch event of Tony Kakkar's recently launched song 'Bijli Ki Taar' featuring her.

Dressed in a Purple pantsuit, Urvashi looks gorgeous as always. Dancing on the beats of 'Bijli Ki Taar', Urvashi sets the stage on fire with her amazing moves. "LOL one last time with my #love #UrvashiRautela" captioned the video. Watch video.

The video has now gone viral and has gathered over 1.4 million views in less than a day. Urvashi who made her Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's 'Singh Saab The Great' is a trained dancer and has worked in many films and music videos including Honey Singh's superhit song 'Love Dose'. Urvashi is currently shooting for her upcoming film, Pagalpanti which features a star cast that includes the names of John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Kriti Kharbanda, Eliana D'cruz, Anil Kapoor and Pulkit Samrat. The actor often treats her fans y posting pictures and videos on her Instagram.